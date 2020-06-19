Introducing Carolina Talent

The University is putting in place a new talent management system named “Carolina Talent” that will give employees tools to grow and manage their careers and provide managers and HR representatives with tools for working with employees along their career trajectories.

Carolina Talent will provide a new “front door” to the University for job applicants and will offer hiring managers a more workable solution for reviewing those applications and engaging with applicants. The system will provide a more integrated learning system that will track training opportunities and allow supervisors to assign and link specific development opportunities to performance evaluations. It will also help employees and managers complete performance evaluations more easily.

The first module, “My Learning,” is targeted to go live this summer. In the first phase of the implementation, training offered by the Office of Human Resources’ organization and professional development group and LinkedIn Learning content will be available through the “My Learning” Learning Management System. When the final phases of implementation are complete, this module will serve as a central place for employees to find the developmental opportunities available to them across the University.

More updates and details will be announced as the project progresses, primarily at hr.unc.edu/carolinatalent. Campus input and participation on the project will also be welcomed through a series of advisory committees, the project team and steering committee.