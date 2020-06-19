In the Know

The Well, Friday, June 19th, 2020

Editor’s note: We have shifted In the Know to a summer schedule. Look for updates on Tuesdays and Fridays until the start of fall semester.

  • The department of African, African American and diaspora studies is hosting a webinar on the history and contemporary context of racism, police conduct and criminal justice in the U.S. Register for the webinar, streaming from 3-4:30 this afternoon.
  • The Town of Carrboro is presenting a recorded program honoring Juneteenth today on its YouTube channel. Current and former African American elected officials of Orange County will share a “Resolution in Recognition of 400 Years of the African American Story,” followed by a lecture on the history of Juneteenth.
  • TEAM ADVANCE, in partnership with the Center for Faculty Excellence and the College of Arts and Sciences, will moderate a webinar conversation on anti-blackness, white privilege and allyship on Monday, June 22, from 11-12:30.
  • Watch a recording of Sonny Kelly’s one-person show, “The Talk,” about a father telling his son what he needs to know to survive in a racially divided America. Kelly is a Ph.D. student in the department of communication.
  • Read the latest updates to the Roadmap for Fall 2020 by visiting the Carolina Together website.

