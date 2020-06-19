How structural racism manifests in research

Press the play button above to watch the video.

For five decades, fellows and staff of the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research have engaged in health services research on the systems and structures that determine individual and population health. These efforts represent hundreds of millions of dollars in private and public funding.

“It is our responsibility to exercise and deploy these investments and our scientific expertise to engage in concrete action to dismantle structural racism in health and society,” said Sheps Center Director Mark Holmes. “Equity is a core element of health services research, but we haven’t always made this element as visible — or, admittedly, as central to many of our individual projects — as we should.”

Members of the Center’s community recently recorded their views of how structural racism manifests in their own research. The video above is a compilation of how their collective efforts are informing structural racism in health. Understanding and addressing the various pathways by which structural racism affects health is one way for the Center to contribute to solutions daily.

“I am proud to work in a place like the Center where health equity is so central to our research. We have to do more,” said Holmes. “I have made a commitment to evaluating our progress in six months. I look forward to doing my part, and hope we can work together.”