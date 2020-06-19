Creating a more inclusive world

Terri Phoenix considers working at Carolina’s LGBTQ Center a calling, and wants that work to make the world a better place.

As director of the LGBTQ Center at Carolina, Phoenix provides education and training, oversees programming to build community for LGBTIQA+ students on campus, supports students, staff and faculty, advocates for inclusive policies and procedures on campus and attends to the administrative responsibilities of running the LGBTQ Center.

Phoenix cites creating a digital supportive environment as the Center’s biggest challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially considering many students left campus to return to places where they are not out or affirmed by their family.

