Campus News

Creating a more inclusive world

As director of the LGBTQ Center, Terri Phoenix supports students on issues surrounding coming out and identity development.

Office of Student Affairs, Friday, June 19th, 2020
Terri Phoenix
Terri Phoenix (Photo by Dan Sears/UNC-Chapel Hill)

Terri Phoenix considers working at Carolina’s LGBTQ Center a calling, and wants that work to make the world a better place.

As director of the LGBTQ Center at Carolina, Phoenix provides education and training, oversees programming to build community for LGBTIQA+ students on campus, supports students, staff and faculty, advocates for inclusive policies and procedures on campus and attends to the administrative responsibilities of running the LGBTQ Center.

Phoenix cites creating a digital supportive environment as the Center’s biggest challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially considering many students left campus to return to places where they are not out or affirmed by their family.

Read more of Phoenix’s profile detailing the Center’s work during the pandemic.

You May Also Like...

    • Anti-racism resources

      The Office for Diversity and Inclusion compiled a list of media resources to help everyone understand structural racism and become better allies.

    • How structural racism manifests in research

      Faculty and staff at the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research recorded their views of how their collective efforts are informing structural racism in health.

    • Introducing Carolina Talent

      Carolina Talent will be the new channel through which applicants are introduced to the University and a more efficient system for performance evaluations.