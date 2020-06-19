Arts & Humanities

Afrofuturism at the Ackland

Intergalactic Soulstice is the Ackland Art Museum’s first-ever virtual Afrofuturist arts festival.

The Well, Friday, June 19th, 2020
Illustration of African American boy named Pluto blowing soap bubbles
Pluto with Bubbles (by Marcus Kiser)
Museum-goers taking smartphone photos of Project LHAXX exhibit.

(image by Alex Maness Photography)

This weekend’s free virtual arts festival, Intergalactic Soulstice, grew out of a 2019 commission by the Ackland Art Museum at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. That site-specific, mixed-media experience, Project LHAXX, features a mural of imagined Afrofuturist hieroglyphics and neon symbols containing a secret cosmic message, along with spaceship schematics inspired by ceremonial masks from the Dogon culture of West Africa. It’s part of an ongoing body of work by Intergalactic Soul, a collaborative made up of Charlotte-based artists Marcus Kiser and Jason Woodberry and Durham-based performance artist Quentin Talley.

“The vast expanses of outer space can feel like nothingness, an absence of something that is both optimistic and pessimistic,” wrote Kiser and Woodberry, describing their formative thoughts behind Project LHAXX. “Space can represent the ‘lack of,’ or it can represent potential. In this case, it represents the uncertainty and identity crisis that comes with growing up as a black, African American child. Not having a history or being able to trace your ancestry. Kept in the dark about your heroes and heroines. To survive in the void … never seeing your own reflection. Yet to find your genius … your worth … yourself. To develop a culture, a community and a language.”

Drawings of Pluto and Astro in yellow and black as seen from behind.

Pluto and Astro (art by Marcus Kiser)

Now, Intergalactic Soul is back with three days of virtual Afrofuturistic art and performance for the whole family. The work broadly focuses on presenting contemporary conversations about American black experiences using the aesthetic and conceptual prisms of popular science fiction and comics to chronicle the various adventures of their fictional protagonists Astro and Pluto. The artists of Intergalactic Soul, who employ artmaking as a form of activism, frankly acknowledge the oppression of Black people in this country while looking with hope to the future. Intergalactic Soulstice celebrates the visionary nature of Afrofuturism and honors Black humanity.

Read about the June 19-21 events, including live music, a comic-drawing workshop and a puppeteering Hip-Hopera called “5P1N0K10 (Spinokio)” at the festival’s website, Intergalactic Soulstice. All events are free of charge on ackland.org; some require registration.

 

 

