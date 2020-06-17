Survey results shared with Faculty Executive Committee

University leaders heard the results of a faculty survey on Teaching in Fall 2020 during Monday’s Faculty Executive Committee, held via Zoom.

The survey was developed by the FEC to provide additional faculty input to the University’s Roadmap for Fall 2020, which lays out the operational and policy changes necessary to resume on-campus operations.

The survey, taken by 1,263 faculty, showed that while 64% of respondents said they understand what safety precautions are planned for on-campus teaching, only 25% believe those precautions will reasonably protect them, said Mimi Chapman, who begins a three-year term as faculty chair on July 1.

The Office of Faculty Governance fielded the survey to about 3,700 members of the voting faculty earlier this month. In the survey, faculty expressed a desire for more information about a mask policy for classrooms and on campus and how it will be enforced; COVID-19 testing and contact tracing; and building ventilation.

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz called the survey an important next step.

“The ideas and concerns that are being raised are important for everybody to hear,” he told the group. “I do want to reemphasize, as I’ve said repeatedly, the faculty and their engagement is critical at this time.”

The Office of Faculty Governance will sponsor a community conversation about the survey at noon Friday.

In other presentations: