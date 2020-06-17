BOT lifts moratorium on renaming campus sites

The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees voted to repeal Resolution #3, the 16-year freeze on renaming buildings, monuments, memorials and landscapes located on Carolina’s campus. Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Chair of the Board of Trustees Richard Stevens announced the end of the moratorium in a campus email today.

“Our aspirations to be the nation’s leading global public research university must include a much deeper dedication to reconciling that history with a contemporary commitment to full racial equality and inclusivity,” Guskiewicz and Stevens wrote. “That requires real action and full accountability — and it will start with us.”

The Board put the moratorium in place in May 2015 after it voted to change Saunders Hall to Carolina Hall. At that time, it also commissioned a history task force to, among several objectives, begin the work of fully cataloging the names on campus long associated with those who held people in slavery, white supremacists and racists whose actions were intended to intimidate and further oppress Black Americans and indigenous people.

Last fall, the Commission on History, Race and a Way Forward for Carolina was established. Comprised of UNC-Chapel Hill scholars, students and local leaders, the Commission was created to help accelerate the changes the campus community demanded. Guskiewicz appointed Dr. James Leloudis and Dr. Patricia Parker to lead the Commission. Last February, Guskiewicz charged the Commission and in March, Leloudis and Parker provided the Board with an overview of their vision for the Commission.

During today’s meeting, Chair Richard Stevens indicated that the trustees will immediately study and review potential guidelines for renaming buildings in collaboration with the Chancellor.

“We are living in a world where change should be fueled by a desire to create and embrace a more inclusive world, not resisted by fear,” Guskiewicz and Stevens wrote. “Today, we are sending a clear message to the Carolina Community that we will reconcile our past and create a future that reflects the inclusivity and equality that our nation and the world deserve and demand.”