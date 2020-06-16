Campus News

ITS Service Desk staffer provides support from another continent

Information Technology Services staffer Javier Cedeno was vacationing in Chile when the border closed due to COVID-19. Now, he's back at work and answering support calls from abroad.

Information Technology Services, Tuesday, June 16th, 2020
hands on a laptop

Like all ITS Service Desk staffers, tech support analyst Javier Cedeno is working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike any of his fellow staffers, he is working internationally.

Cedeno is stuck in Tome, Chile, by border closures. Since March, he’s been providing phone support to UNC-Chapel Hill.

Cedeno arrived in Chile ready for a month-long vacation on March 10, but his respite was short lived. Only a week prior to his arrival, Chile confirmed its first case of COVID-19, and shortly thereafter enacted security measures that made it impossible for him to leave.

Read more about how Cedeno is providing support to University employees from abroad.

