ITS Service Desk staffer provides support from another continent

Like all ITS Service Desk staffers, tech support analyst Javier Cedeno is working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike any of his fellow staffers, he is working internationally.

Cedeno is stuck in Tome, Chile, by border closures. Since March, he’s been providing phone support to UNC-Chapel Hill.

Cedeno arrived in Chile ready for a month-long vacation on March 10, but his respite was short lived. Only a week prior to his arrival, Chile confirmed its first case of COVID-19, and shortly thereafter enacted security measures that made it impossible for him to leave.

