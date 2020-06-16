Editor’s note: We have shifted In the Know to a summer schedule. Look for updates on Tuesdays and Fridays until the start of fall semester.

Check updated guidance for employees on travel and events at the Carolina Together

Join the Intergalactic Soulstice: A Virtual Afrofuturist Arts Festival on June 19, 20 and 21. The Ackland Art Museum event will feature a puppeteer, jazz/funk/soul musicians, a comic book drawing workshop and downloadable DIY art for use during a story time.

Any staff or faculty members affected by stress because of recent events across the country and in the local area may use the Employee Assistance Program.

Read about how local business owners, community leaders and University partners are supporting downtown Chapel Hill.