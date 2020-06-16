In the Know
Important information for your day.
Editor’s note: We have shifted In the Know to a summer schedule. Look for updates on Tuesdays and Fridays until the start of fall semester.
- Check updated guidance for employees on travel and events at the Carolina Together
- Join the Intergalactic Soulstice: A Virtual Afrofuturist Arts Festival on June 19, 20 and 21. The Ackland Art Museum event will feature a puppeteer, jazz/funk/soul musicians, a comic book drawing workshop and downloadable DIY art for use during a story time.
- Any staff or faculty members affected by stress because of recent events across the country and in the local area may use the Employee Assistance Program.
- Read about how local business owners, community leaders and University partners are supporting downtown Chapel Hill.