Hussman wins 2020 Hearst Journalism Awards

The nation’s most prestigious student journalism award has once again distinguished the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media as a national leader.

The Hearst Journalism Awards announced that Hussman has won its 2020 national championship, and five Hussman students and recent graduates earned the right to compete as finalists in the Hearst individual national championship competition in the fields of multimedia, radio and television.

The school placed in the top three of all four awards categories. The 2020 Hearst championship gives UNC-Chapel Hill five championships in the last six years and nine championships since 2002 — the most of any other school. Hussman has finished in the top five every year since 2002.

