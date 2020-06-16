Blouin to serve as executive director of the Roadmap for Fall 2020

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced that Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin will serve as executive director of the Roadmap for Fall 2020 in a campus email on June 15.

In this role, Blouin will manage the creation and implementation of policies and procedures for returning to on-campus operations.

“Bob has been by my side, and other University leaders, in the development of the Roadmap since we transitioned to remote operations in March,” wrote Guskiewicz. “Over the past several weeks, we have convened our public health and infectious disease faculty experts, University leaders and faculty, staff and students to develop a vision for how we can fulfill our mission in a safe and flexible way.”

Blouin will continue to meet with various stakeholders and public health experts to refine policies and procedures for expanding on-campus operations. This work will be driven by several guiding principles and goals that frame the University’s plan for a safe re-entry for on-campus operations. It also incorporates community standards for stricter wellness, hygiene and physical distancing protocols. New information will be posted frequently in the coming weeks on the Carolina Together website, and weekly e-mail updates will be sent to the campus community.

Blouin has served as executive vice chancellor, provost, chief academic officer and chief operating officer since 2017. Through a collaborative process, he led the development of the University’s new strategic plan, Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good, which was endorsed by the Board of Trustees in January.