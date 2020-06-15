Where ‘O Lost’ was found

One of Carolina’s favorite sons graduated 100 years ago today. In his autobiographical novel “Look Homeward, Angel” (originally titled “O Lost”), novelist Thomas Clayton Wolfe describes the day as experienced by his alter ego, 19-year-old Eugene Gant:

The college was charming, half-deserted. Most of the students, except the graduating class, had departed. The air was charged with the fresh sensual heat, the deep green shimmer of heavy leafage, a thousand spermy earth and flower-scents. The young men were touched with sadness, with groping excitement, with glory.

Like Eugene, Wolfe was a “great man on the campus.” (See this illustrated view of Wolfe’s campus.) He had come to Chapel Hill four years earlier, a gangly and brooding 15-year-old from Asheville, and blossomed into one of the University’s most popular and successful students. In addition to being editor-in-chief of The Tar Heel, class poet and a member of both the Golden Fleece and Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, Wolfe had also written and performed in two plays and won the Worth Award in philosophy. As a senior, he was named Best Writer, Most Original and Wittiest.

The 1920 Yackety Yack yearbook, of which he was associate editor, called him a “young Shakespeare,” adding, “He can do more between 8:25 and 8:30 than the rest of us can do all day, and it is no wonder that he is classed as a genius.”

Wolfe went on to write four major American novels: “Look Homeward, Angel” (1929), “Of Time and the River” (1935), “The Web and the Rock “(1935) and “You Can’t Go Home Again” (1940). The last was published after his death from tuberculosis of the brain in 1938 at age 37.

Fellow Southerner and novelist William Faulkner once ranked Wolfe first among his contemporaries, which included F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway and John Dos Passos, famously calling Wolfe’s writing “the most splendid failure.”

“He had the courage to experiment, to be — to write nonsense, to be foolish, to be sentimental, in the attempt to get down the — that single moving and passionate instance of man’s struggle,” Faulkner said.

Wolfe did his first serious writing as a student at Carolina, at the time aspiring to write plays, not novels. And he thoroughly rejected the career path his father had planned for him, to become a lawyer and, eventually, governor of the state.

A reluctant Tar Heel

Princeton University was Wolfe’s first choice for college, after graduating at 15 from the North State Fitting School in Asheville, but his thrifty mother overruled that expensive Ivy League institution, writes Wolfe scholar Richard Walser in “Thomas Wolfe, Undergraduate.” His prep-school teacher favored the University of Virginia, but his father was adamant that he go to the state university in Chapel Hill. Young Wolfe applied to both and put off a decision to attend Carolina until Sept. 6, six days before the semester started. Two days later, he received an acceptance letter from UVA, but it came too late. He was going to Chapel Hill.

The youngster from the mountains stood out, literally, from his fellow classmates. “Wolfe was more than six feet in height, and still growing. His large hands, his enormous feet, his unruly dark brown hair atop a small head — none of these somehow fitted his slender awkward beanpole of a body,” Walser writes.

Wolfe quickly became part of a group of students who also hailed from Asheville and joined the Dialectic Society, the debate club for students from the western part of the state. (The Philanthropic Society was for those from the east.) By Thanksgiving, he was so devoted a Tar Heel that he took a train with fellow students to Richmond for the football game against rival Virginia.

Over the next four years, Wolfe immersed himself in college life — debate clubs, student government, honors societies, publications — and excelled in the classes he liked (English, philosophy) and muddled through those he didn’t (mathematics). He became something of a class clown, most famously reading in class an English theme he had written on a roll of toilet paper. Walser records that Professor Edwin Greenlaw interrupted him after a dozen paragraphs to quip, “All I can say is, by God, it’s written on the right kind of paper.”

Like the rest of his generation, Wolfe was profoundly affected by the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and the Great War. The flu took his favorite brother, Ben, immortalized by Wolfe later in a gripping death scene in “Look Homeward, Angel,” source of the quote on the campus Thomas Wolfe Memorial: “O lost, and by the wind grieved, ghost, come back again.” And when the University became an Army training camp before and during the war, he drilled with his fellow students, even though he was far too young to serve himself.

Folk plays

The class with the greatest influence on Wolfe’s decision to become a writer was the playwrighting class led by Frederick Koch, an early proponent of folk drama. Inspired by a newspaper clipping Koch gave him about a bank robber captured by police when he came to put flowers on the grave of his dead partner, Wolfe wrote “The Return of Buck Gavin,” setting it in the North Carolina mountains.

The play was one of the first produced by the Carolina Playmakers, forerunner of PlayMakers Repertory Company, with Wolfe playing the lead role. “You may not know it,” Koch told Wolfe, “but you wrote that part for yourself.”

By May 1920, Walser writes, “he had long felt inside him ‘the stirrings of the desire to write.’” Paul Green, Wolfe’s fellow Carolina Playmaker and later Pulitzer Prize winner for drama (“In Abraham’s Bosom”), “recognized there the beginnings of a ‘terrific ache and hunger and impetuous reach’ to be a playwright,” Walser writes.

So strong was this urge that Wolfe went on to Harvard University that fall to study playwrighting under George Pierce Baker. While Wolfe was a student there, Baker’s 47 Workshop presented his plays “The Mountains” and “Welcome to Our City.” In the end, his plays were too long to be produced practically, and Wolfe turn to fiction writing instead.

But that was all still ahead of Wolfe in June 1920, when he read to his classmates under the Davie Poplar from his poem “1920 Says a Few Words to Carolina,” which ends:

They’ll think again of this night here

And of these old brown walls

Of white old well, and of old South

With bell’s deep booming tone,

They’ll think again of Chapel Hill and –

Thinking – come back home.