Thomas Wolfe’s UNC campus

Wolfe scholar Richard Walser devised a half-hour tour of the UNC-Chapel Hill campus for a meeting of the Thomas Wolfe Society in 1987. Here are his descriptions of some of the stops, labeled on a 1907 photogravure etching of the campus by Richard Rummell.

New West (1859), where Wolfe debated and gave speeches at meetings of the Dialectic Society, housed in elaborate quarters on the second floor and where today on the third floor hangs his portrait by Frank H. Mason. Gerrard Hall/Chapel (1822), where attendance was required for morning “inspirational talks” by high-minded professors to whom Wolfe listened unwillingly and cynically. Campus Y/YMCA (1907), where Wolfe spent many a night asleep on a sofa after studying or following long discussions with other students on “serious” matters. Old Well (1897), where he met students between classes for joke telling and rowdy back-slapping. Bynum Hall/Gymnasium (1904), where Wolfe took hot-water showers in the basement and went to college dances on the basketball court. Old East (1793), oldest state university building in America, where Wolfe entered the north doorway for Edwin Greenlaw’s English classes. Alumni Hall (1898), where Wolfe matched wits with his philosophy professor Horace Williams. Hill Hall/Library (1907), where Wolfe took playwriting courses on the second floor under “Proff” Frederick H. Koch.

(not shown) Battle Dormitory (1912), where Wolfe roomed first part of sophomore year with J.Y. Jordan and George W. Lay in No. 4, first floor, southeast corner.

(not shown) Swain Hall (1913), college commons, where Wolfe ate most of his meals.