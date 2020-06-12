The social determinants of health in mammals

Humans are highly social animals that require connections with others. Humans are not the only social mammals, and similar research looking at other social mammals indicates that they, too, are influenced by their social environments and social adversity.

Faculty fellows Kathleen Mullan Harris, Allison Aiello, Claire Yang, postdoctoral scholar Grace Noppert and Lauren Gaydosh, an Assistant Professor of Medicine, Health and Society at Vanderbilt University who was formerly a Ruth L. Kirschstein Postdoctoral Fellow at the CPC, are all members of a multi-year interdisciplinary working group on the social determinants of health in humans and other animals.

In a review published in Science on May 22, the group reviewed the relationships between the social environment and many aspects of health and well-being across nonhuman mammals and investigated the similarities between these and patterns in humans. They found many of the same threats and responses across social mammals.

