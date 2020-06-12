Calculating COVID-19’s educational costs

Cassandra R. Davis studies the impact of natural disasters on schools and communities, particularly at the K-12 level. Now, she’s turning her attention to the impact of another kind of disaster — a global pandemic — on first-generation college students.

Davis, a research assistant professor in the department of public policy in the College of Arts & Sciences, will lead a group of researchers from UNC-Chapel Hill, the University of Pittsburgh, Florida A&M University, the University of Colorado Boulder, Rowan University and Bucknell University. The project team members — a mix of sociologists, engineers, public health and public policy scholars — will examine the impact of COVID-19 on college persistence among first-generation college students.

They will survey students this summer, then again when they return to classes in the fall and likely beyond that.

