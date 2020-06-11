What a world in crisis can learn from disaster-struck communities

Coastal communities in North Carolina have been hit by several major hurricanes and tropical storms within the past decade, including recent deadly storms like Hurricanes Florence and Michael. Already burdened by ongoing disaster recovery, these communities are now facing a global pandemic.

Caela O’Connell, an environmental anthropologist in UNC-Chapel Hill’s College of Arts & Sciences, specializes in disaster recovery and food systems sustainability. She anticipates that the already unique circumstances of the novel coronavirus will especially affect vulnerable communities recovering and rebuilding from different natural hazards.

“Those communities are already economically more vulnerable,” O’Connell says. “They are still in the process of rebuilding their schools, homes and lives. Coronavirus is not only dangerous in terms of people’s health, but it’s also limiting people’s abilities to go out and connect. They can’t gather, businesses have closed and people have lost their jobs.”

