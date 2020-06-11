In the Know

In the Know: Thursday, June 11

The Well, Thursday, June 11th, 2020
  • Stuck at home with children? Join the Ackland Art Museum’s “Virtual Art Adventures” program on Saturday, June 13, from 10:30-11:15 a.m. or 1-1:45 p.m. Children will learn to make their own portraits. Registration is limited.   
  • Join Carolina Public Humanities’ “Virtual Lunch With Friends and Strangers” tomorrow at noon, when teaching associate professor of history Matt Andrews will discuss Michael Jordan 86 — A Basketball God Reconsidered. 
  • University employees have free access to more than 6,000 video tutorials covering business, creative and technology topics through LinkedIn Learning. 

