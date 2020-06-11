In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, June 11
Important information for your day.
- Stuck at home with children? Join the Ackland Art Museum’s “Virtual Art Adventures” program on Saturday, June 13, from 10:30-11:15 a.m. or 1-1:45 p.m. Children will learn to make their own portraits. Registration is limited.
- Join Carolina Public Humanities’ “Virtual Lunch With Friends and Strangers” tomorrow at noon, when teaching associate professor of history Matt Andrews will discuss Michael Jordan ’86 — “A Basketball God Reconsidered.”
- University employees have free access to more than 6,000 video tutorials covering business, creative and technology topics through LinkedIn Learning.