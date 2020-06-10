Program for Public Discourse names leaders

Two key leadership appointments have been made in the College of Arts & Sciences’ Program for Public Discourse, launched in 2019 to bring together UNC-Chapel Hill faculty and students to build a stronger community.

Sarah Treul, a Bowman and Gordon Gray Distinguished Term Professor of Political Science in the College of Arts & Sciences, will become faculty director of the program, and Kevin Marinelli, who teaches rhetoric at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will serve as executive director.

The appointments were made by Terry Rhodes, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences. Treul was selected for the leadership position from among faculty already participating in the program, whose members span seven departments in the College, Kenan-Flagler Business School and the Law School. Marinelli was identified in a formal search by an interdisciplinary search committee with members from several academic departments. Both positions are effective July 1.

