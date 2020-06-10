Faculty Executive Committee hears updates from health experts and concerns from faculty 

University leaders and infectious disease experts addressed faculty and student concerns about returning to in-person operations at the Faculty Executive Committee meeting Monday.

“Everything we know is a dynamic process and thinking and preparing is dynamic,” Dr. Myron “Mike” Cohen, associate vice chancellor for global health and medical affairs, said in his opening comments during the two-hour virtual meeting.

Infectious disease and public health faculty were invited to the weekly meeting to answer questions on the University’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic submitted by faculty across campus. In addition, representatives from a Faculty Council committee, student government and finance and operations also provided information.

The question-and-answer session was part of the planning process for returning to campus for an August 10 first day of classes.

Despite the dynamic nature of the novel coronavirus, scientists have definitive answers for some of the most common questions. The most effective way to stop the spread of the virus and to protect those who are not infected is to wear masks, Cohen said. “We know from experience in Asia and other places that masks make an incredible difference.”

Two tests are used to detect the virus, but both have limitations, Cohen said. A nasal swab test can tell if the virus is present but not if the person can transmit the virus. The second test, using antibodies, can only tell if a person has been exposed to the virus.

While the University has built capacity for testing, the University has not determined a policy for testing.

“What we’re working on is the smartest way to deploy these tools,” Cohen said.

Last month, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz unveiled the University’s Roadmap for Fall 2020, which lays out the plans and changes required to return to full campus operations. As decisions are made and new policies are developed, they will be shared on the Carolina Together website.

Faculty also heard from these campus leaders: