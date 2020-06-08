Yurco named 2020 Manager of the Year

Laura Yurco in the department of chemistry has been named 2020 Manager of the Year. Sponsored by the University Managers Association, the Manager of the Year award is based on University career accomplishments, both within and beyond normal job responsibilities, or a specific accomplishment made within the previous 12 months that has been of major significance.

Yurco joined the department of chemistry in 2017 with over 13 years of experience with the University.

“Laura’s commitment to excellence is unparalleled — she has helped restructure our department, improved its operations efficiency tremendously and brought creative solutions to the table,” said Jillian Dempsey, associate professor and director of undergraduate studies.

Read more from Yurco’s coworkers about why she’s so deserving of the award.