In the Know: Monday, June 8
- Be sure to share your thoughts, anonymously, about what is going on regarding anti-black violence on the Your Voice Matters online space.
- Review the recommendations of the Campus Safety Commission in its 2020 annual report.
- West Drive is now reopened after being closed over the weekend for the construction of a new pedestrian bridge at the UNC Hospitals Surgical Tower.
- Check for frequent updates about returning to campus this summer and fall at the Carolina Together website.