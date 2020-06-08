Gathering big data to accelerate the COVID-19 fight

A nationwide collaboration of clinicians, informaticians and other biomedical researchers aims to turn data from hundreds of thousands of medical records from coronavirus patients into effective treatments and predictive analytical tools that could help lessen or end the global pandemic.

Through the National COVID Cohort Collaborative, about 60 clinical institutions affiliated with the National Institutes of Health-supported Clinical and Translational Science Awards Program have been invited to partner with U.S. Department of Health & Human Services agencies and clinical organizations. Together, collaborative members will support the analysis of electronic health records on a new, secure database.

The site at Carolina, one of 15 institutions currently involved in this effort, is led by John Buse, M.D., Ph.D., director of the North Carolina Translational & Clinical Sciences (NC TraCS) Institute.

