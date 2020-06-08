Carolina Black Caucus awarded 2020 Inspiring Affinity Group Award

The Carolina Black Caucus (CBC) was recently named a recipient of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine’s 2020 Inspiring Affinity Group Award.

The award honors programs that inspire and encourage higher education professionals “to come to a campus such as yours because you have created employee resource groups that offer mentoring, collaboration, social networking opportunities and more,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity.

Over the past four decades, the CBC has been committed to using its position, authority, collective voice and financial resources to ensure that the black workforce and other underrepresented communities at Carolina have an environment in which they can thrive. As part of this commitment, the CBC has been at the forefront, engaging, empowering and advocating for black faculty, staff and students by pursuing an advocacy agenda that includes campus-wide inclusion and equity initiatives. The CBC has also underscored the importance of community, by providing events and experiences that create opportunities for members to feel the love and support of their peers.

