The cruelest month

April will likely be remembered in the history books as the worst month in the United States’ economic history, according to panelists for “Decoding the Worst Quarter in Economic History,” an online seminar hosted May 12 by the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise.

But due to the unprecedented nature of the current economic situation, which is primarily due to behavioral changes across society in response to the coronavirus pandemic, much of the data is distorted and doesn’t paint a clear picture of what the U.S. is experiencing.

Greg Moore, the executive director of the Kenan Institute, said that some economic trends the U.S. is currently experiencing, like slower speeds of product deliveries and rising prices, are generally signs of a booming economy.

But what the data doesn’t show is that those trends are due to disruptions in the supply chain as a result of the coronavirus.

“These disruptions to the economy have caused shortages of certain types of input materials and services, so that this looks like a strong economy, when it’s really a sign of disruptions and a weakness caused by the pandemic,” Moore said.

Distortions in economic data could also be evident in recent unemployment numbers.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. unemployment rate for April was 14.7% — the highest since the Great Depression.

But Elena Simintzi, an assistant professor of finance at the Kenan-Flagler School of Business, said that the number of unemployed Americans could actually be much higher.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics classifies unemployed workers as any individuals who did not work for the period in which the unemployment survey was conducted. Simintzi said that many furloughed workers, who are temporarily unemployed due to the coronavirus, likely misclassified themselves as employed in the most recent survey.

Simintzi estimated that the true unemployment rate was probably closer to 20%.

Unemployment numbers could begin to decline in July, she said, when the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act is set to expire, and the current $600 unemployment supplements are no longer supported.

“Once these generous benefits are not there, which will happen at the end of July unless the program is extended, people may go back to the labor force,” Simintzi said. “And this is key: A strong labor force participation rate is really important for faster recovery of the economy.”

Saravanan Kesavan, an associate professor at the Kenan-Flager School of Business, agreed, saying that getting the retail economy back on its feet will be a key factor in the overall success of the nation’s economic recovery.

“Consumer expenditures in the U.S. account for about 70% of the U.S. GDP,” Kesavan said. “So, this means that if we want to start the economic flywheel again, then it is absolutely critical to get the consumers to start shopping again.”

But Kesavan was quick to point out that the retail economy will have to face a new reality — one that prioritizes the health and safety of consumers and workers — when it reopens.

“As restaurants and retailers gear up to welcome customers back into the stores, they need to understand that there are some fundamental changes to the operating model that need to be done,” Kesavan said. “Consumers’ expectations of safety have risen tremendously. What this means is that retailers and the restaurant industry can no longer treat safety as just a priority, but they need to treat safety as a non-negotiable precondition to work.”

Kesavan said that retailers will need to adopt new safety protocols and plan on using those protocols long into the future.

“It is still possible that the psychological impact of the virus is going to linger in the customer’s mind for a really long time,” Kesavan said. “So, to succeed in this kind of a marathon, it is important that retail organizations and restaurants adopt a process view and look at their existing processes critically and design the appropriate process. Make sure you train the employees well, and most importantly, emphasize safety every single day.”

Wrapping up the seminar, Christian Lundblad, director of research at the Kenan Institute, said that as policymakers wrestle with how to move the economy forward, they must balance human impacts with the need to revitalize the economy.

“Human-to-human implications of this shutdown are dire, and they’re being disproportionately experienced by certain Americans,” Lundblad said. “We should be honest that there are very real trade-offs associated with, on the one hand, the efforts to minimize the direct health implications of the virus against the need — the growing need — to carefully open up to alleviate human suffering along other dimensions.”