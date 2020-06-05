School of medicine recognized as ‘Apple Distinguished School’

Carolina’s School of Medicine, an institution dedicated to fostering an environment where learners become leaders of the future, can now add another accomplishment to the list — being recognized as an Apple Distinguished School.

An Apple Distinguished School is a center of leadership and educational excellence that demonstrates Apple’s vision for learning with technology. Through the use of new iPads and other Apple products, this program is designed to help inspire school of medicine students by encouraging creativity and collaboration, and bolstering critical thinking skills.

“Our goal with the iPad initiative was to leverage technology that would allow students and learners to engage with medical education in innovative ways,” said Dr. Rick Hobbs, who is in charge of the iPad program. “We have seen our students and faculty use their iPads for patient care, education and so much more. We are thrilled to be selected by Apple for this recognition and believe it reflects our school’s commitment to being on the forefront of medical education. Additionally, we look forward to seeing the program grow as we continue on the path to cultivate an environment in which students are excited about learning.”

The Apple Distinguished School program is by invitation only for schools that meet four requirements: establish a one-to-one program, innovatively use Apple platforms, show faculty proficiency with iPad or Mac and document results.

The school of medicine will publicly commemorate this milestone at a later date. School of medicine leadership will receive the Apple certificate and display the banner during that brief future celebration.