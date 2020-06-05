School of law COVID-19 response project addresses legal needs of nonprofits

Carolina’s School of Law COVID-19 Response Project was created to serve the legal needs of North Carolina nonprofit organizations as they adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide rich, practical educational experiences for Carolina Law students.

The project focuses on the legal needs of small, under-resourced charitable nonprofit organizations in North Carolina. Although many nonprofit organizations are distressed during this prolonged difficult time, the project’s priority is to serve organizations that cannot otherwise afford to pay for legal services and have nowhere else to turn. Eight law students will be offering their help to these nonprofits under the supervision of James Dickson Phillips, Jr. Distinguished Professor of Law Thomas A. Kelly.

