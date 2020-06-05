Campus News

School of law COVID-19 response project addresses legal needs of nonprofits

A team of law students is offering help — under the supervision of licensed attorneys — to charitable organizations facing coronavirus-related issues.

Top row, from left: Jacob Brannon 3L, Phoebe Bulls 3L, Zach Corenblum 2L, Jake Farrell 2L. Bottom row, from left: Richard Hanson 3L, Donte Jones 3L, Alex Krause 2L, Nisha Shah 3L.
Carolina’s School of Law COVID-19 Response Project was created to serve the legal needs of North Carolina nonprofit organizations as they adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide rich, practical educational experiences for Carolina Law students.

The project focuses on the legal needs of small, under-resourced charitable nonprofit organizations in North Carolina. Although many nonprofit organizations are distressed during this prolonged difficult time, the project’s priority is to serve organizations that cannot otherwise afford to pay for legal services and have nowhere else to turn. Eight law students will be offering their help to these nonprofits under the supervision of James Dickson Phillips, Jr. Distinguished Professor of Law Thomas A. Kelly.

