In the Know: Friday, June 5
- A portion of West Drive will close to through traffic beginning at 8 p.m. tonight through 8 p.m. Sunday to facilitate the construction of a new pedestrian bridge at the UNC Hospitals Surgical Tower project site.
- Join the North Carolina Botanical Garden’s Carolina Moonlight Virtual Party, a night of guided garden tours, nature ballads, inspiring flora legends and even a bit of environmental comedy. Reserve a spot for Saturday’s 7 p.m. event.
- Sign up for Virtually, Viv, an online chat hosted by Vivienne Benesch from PlayMakers Repertory Co., as she talks to Carolina alum and star of AppleTV’s The Morning Show Billy Crudup at 7:30 p.m. tonight.