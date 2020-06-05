In the Know: Friday, June 5

A portion of West Drive will close to through traffic beginning at 8 p.m. tonight through 8 p.m. Sunda y to facilitate the construction of a new pedestrian bridge at the UNC Hospitals Surgical Tower project site.

Join the North Carolina Botanical Garden’s Carolina Moonlight Virtual Party , a night of guided garden tours, nature ballads, inspiring flora legends and even a bit of environmental comedy . Reserve a spot for Saturday’s 7 p.m. event.