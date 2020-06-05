Catering to others is a trap

Say you’re headed into a high-pressure interaction with someone you don’t know well — a job interview, an important presentation or maybe a pitch for funding from a venture capitalist. Do you:

A. Shape your words and behaviors to cater to the other person’s interest, expectations and preferences?

B. Behave authentically and be yourself?

If you’re like most people, you probably picked A. After all, that’s the classic advice we’ve all heard — and probably used — for critical situations ranging from job interviews to sales meetings.

But it turns out that advice might be wrong.

“Catering” to others is less effective and more anxiety-provoking than simply acting in an authentic way, according to research by Ovul Sezer, an organizational behavior professor at Kenan-Flagler Business School.

