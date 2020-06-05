‘A whole new meaning’ of safety, chancellor tells commission

Meeting for the first time after submitting their annual report, members of the Campus Safety Commission discussed how the pandemic broadens their mission and expressed concerns about the current atmosphere of unrest.

“Safety is taking on a whole new meaning as we return for the fall,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz told the commission in their June 3 online meeting, livestreamed on YouTube.

Guskiewicz created a 17-member commission of students, staff, faculty and community members in April 2019 to take a broad look at all aspects of community safety, including building relationships with campus police. Since then, the commission has held 13 listening sessions, sponsored the Summit on Safety and Belonging in January and submitted an 18-page report to the chancellor in May.

Guskiewicz said he had read the report twice and is preparing a full response to its 26 recommendations related to anti-racist activism, communications, police procedures, safety of marginalized communities and sexual violence.

“There’s a lot that’s very easy to agree with in the document,” he said.

Because he and the commission have worked together so closely, some of the responses are already in process, including hiring a chief prevention strategy officer/director of interpersonal violence prevention this fall. Human resources is also creating an advisory committee on sexual harassment and sexual violence, he said.

Another recommendation was a civilian review board to oversee the conduct of UNC Police, although commission members acknowledged that current state law may not permit this. Guskiewicz pointed out that the Carolina Ethics Line (866-294-8688) is a way people can anonymously report misconduct, including by UNC Police.

Later in the meeting, commission members voted on a statement about recent incidents of anti-black violence. “It is clear that our nation continues, as it has since 1619, to struggle with issues of safety, belonging and racial bigotry,” the statement reads in part. “We recognize the prominent role of long-standing systemic racism embedded in many of the nation’s police departments in perpetuating the violence and injustices that we are witnessing once again in the present moment.”

The commission posted the statement on its website June 3 and shared it with the campus community via email June 4.

Derek Kemp, associate vice chancellor for campus safety and risk management, and Catherine Brennan, executive director of environment, health and safety, attended the meeting and fielded many questions from commission members about campus response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including testing, social distancing and mask-wearing. They also wanted to know how new rules and policies would be enforced.

“We can make all the rules we want, but that’s not going to matter” if people don’t comply with them, said law professor Eric Muller.

Dean of Students Desirée Rieckenberg said that her office is already preparing a communications campaign to make clear that “if you want to be able to be on campus — living, learning and working in this space — we need for you to be able to understand that this is the expectation.”

Community members should encourage one another to follow the rules instead of calling the police about violations, said UNC Police Chief David Perry.

“We don’t want the mask issue to be about law enforcement,” he said.

In other action, the commission: