In the Know
In the Know: Thursday, June 4
Important information for your day.
- Read new guidance on University-related travel on the Carolina Together website.
- Join Carolina Performing Arts for its newest #CPAatHome event tomorrow at 5 p.m. Composer and performer Shara Nova will be joined by Helga Davis to discuss their Carolina Performing Arts/Mellon Foundation Creative Futures project. RSVP on Facebook to get notified when the livestream starts, or you can watch it on CPA’s YouTube channel.
- Listen to the newest episode of the College of Arts & Sciences’ podcast, “COVID Conversations,” on Italian plague stories and the meaning of pandemics.