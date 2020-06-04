Christopher Wallace wins the UNC System’s Staff Service Award  

Christopher Wallace learned early in life the true meaning of service.

Growing up in Fayetteville, he watched his grandfather serve in the U.S. Army and his grandmother serve meals to homeless people on Sundays.

Inspired by his upbringing, Wallace knew he wanted to pursue a career in public service. That led him to become the Communiversity and Undergraduate Programs Manager at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center in 2012.

“I just couldn’t imagine a life without serving other people,” Wallace said.

For his commitment to public service in this role, Wallace was awarded the 2019 Erskine B. Bowles Staff Service Award, presented by the UNC System Staff Assembly.

Established in 2010, the award recognizes staff employees whose accomplishments are consistent with the goals of the University System and its public service mission. It is open to employees of any of the 17 UNC constituent institutions, the UNC System Office or a recognized University affiliate.

Wallace’s responsibilities include overseeing the Communiversity Youth Program, which began in 1992 and offers academic enrichment and support to K-12 students in Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.

“It’s one of the most beautiful things that I’ve ever been a part of,” Wallace said. “Being able to push and challenge young people to become the very best versions of themselves is the day-to-day challenge that gets me up and keeps me motivated.”

Wallace also manages two fellowships through the Stone Center: the Undergraduate International Studies Fellowship, which supports students who are underrepresented in study-abroad programs; and the Sean Douglas Leadership Fellowship, which supports undergraduate students in gaining professional development experience.

Shayna Hill, the chair of the UNC-Chapel Hill Employee Forum, offered congratulations to Wallace for receiving the highly competitive award.

“This is an award that recognizes someone who displays a generosity in their contributions of time, energy and spirit to campus and community events,” Hill said. “Clearly Christopher not only displays this generosity but inspires others to do the same. I am thrilled for Christopher and for Carolina. We are fortunate to be able to share his talents and his generosity.”

Wallace said that, while the award recognizes his accomplishments, he shares it with the students and colleagues he works with at the Stone Center.

“At this particular point in my life, I couldn’t imagine doing anything better than what I’m doing now with the University and working with who I’m working with,” Wallace said.

Outside of his work with the Stone Center, Wallace travels as a motivational speaker. In October, he is scheduled to participate in the I Promise Huddle at NBA superstar Lebron James’ I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.

And at the end of the day, it all comes back to service.

“Service isn’t a part of life. It is life, and through our service, we inspire life,” Wallace said. “That’s the mantra that I live by.”