In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, June 2
Important information for your day.
- Donate blood at the 32nd annual Carolina Blood Drive today. Appointments are available between 7 a.m.-6 p.m., but walk-ins are also welcome.
- Learn how two of Carolina’s School of Law alumni are using their education to manage and respond to the global financial pressures created by the coronavirus pandemic in a webinar streaming tomorrow from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Register for a webinar from the Office of Human Resources on running effective meetings, streaming from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. tomorrow.