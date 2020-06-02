HR issues new guidance on work and leave provisions

The Office of Human Resources issued additional guidance that affects leave provisions effective June 1, 2020, in a message to campus on Friday.

While administrative leave will still be available, leave under the provisions has significantly changed. Depending on the situation, an individual may need to apply for leave available under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) or traditional family medical leave or request accommodation to address their individual needs.

Faculty and staff who have not been advised by their supervisor to return to work should plan to continue teleworking until further notice. In most cases, employees will be provided with several weeks’ notice before being required to return to onsite work.

The guidance offers updates in three areas:

Administrative leave and telework

All employees who are able to telework should continue to do so until they are instructed to return to campus by their supervisor.

The amount of paid administrative leave has been reduced to two-thirds of an employee’s regular pay. Eligible employees can supplement the remaining one-third with any other accrued leave. Compensatory time, if available, must be used first before other types of leave.

If an employee exceeds the FFCRA daily rate caps, paid administrative leave will be provided to bring the employee to two-thirds pay. Eligible employees are responsible for further supplementing the difference between their normal pay and what is covered by the combination of FFCRA and paid administrative leave by using their own accrued leave and/or other accrued paid time off.

Other provisions related to paid administrative leave are being updated in the FAQ available at hr.unc.edu/covid19-faq.

Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA)

Employees were provided information via the campus email sent May 8, 2020, about the FFCRA benefits, which make additional family leave and paid sick time available for eligible employees.

Additional provisions related to FFCRA may be found at hr.unc.edu/benefits/ffcra.

Use of sick leave, vacation leave and bonus leave through December 31, 2020

Employees may use accrued sick leave, vacation leave and bonus leave interchangeably, regardless of the reason for the employee’s absence. As a reminder, compensatory time must be used prior to the use of any other leave type.

Additional information about the University’s Roadmap for Fall 2020 can be found at the Carolina Together website. Visit hr.unc.edu/covid19-faq regularly for more information about work policies and plans moving forward.