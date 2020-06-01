In the Know

In the Know: Monday, June 1

Important information for your day.

The Well, Monday, June 1st, 2020
  • Manning Drive reopens today after being closed over the weekend for the installation of a new pedestrian bridge at the UNC Hospitals Surgical Tower project site.
  • Parking regulations suspended earlier this year for COVID-19 go back into effect starting today.
  • Tune in each Wednesday at 1 p.m. for the @UNCWORLDVIEW Twitter chat to discuss resources and integrating global issues into the classroom, using  #WORLDVIEWCHATS.
  • Sign up for free counseling and self-improvement tools at GuidanceResources, using web ID TARHEELS.
  • To avoid adding on the quarantine 15, check out these healthy substitutes for the junk food you’re craving — like unsalted nuts for potato chips.

