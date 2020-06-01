Focus Carolina Special Edition: Cheryl Giscombe

Editor’s Note: During the pandemic, we will bring you special editions of Focus Carolina, featuring information to help you during these uncertain times.

Cheryl L. Woods Giscombé is the LeVine Family Distinguished Term Associate Professor in Quality of Life, Health Promotion and Wellness, Macy Faculty Scholar and Director, Interprofessional Leadership Institute for Mental Health Equity in the UNC School of Nursing.

Giscombé is trained in both nursing and psychology and leads self-care initiatives. In this special edition of Focus Carolina, she talks about how mindfulness can play a role in reducing anxiety.

Self-care is important for everyone right now, she says, whether it is health care professionals on the front lines, other staff in hospitals and clinics, people who work in grocery stores, delivery people — anyone trying to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Self-care may include taking time to exercise, going outside if possible, or practicing meditation.

Giscombé earned a bachelor of arts in psychology from North Carolina Central University and a bachelor of science in nursing from Stony Brook University in New York. She earned a master’s and a doctorate in social and health psychology from Stony Brook University and a master’s in nursing from the psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner/clinical nurse specialist program at the Carolina.

She has been a Tar Heel longer than most. She was born at Carolina while her father was a dental student here. Her father was one of the first African American dental students at the school.

Read a transcript of this interview.

