Campus leaders denounce anti-black violence

As protests related to the death of an unarmed black man who died while in custody of Minneapolis police spread across the nation, University leaders expressed their opposition to anti-black violence and offered support to the Carolina community.

The May 30 email from the office of Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz was also signed by Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin, Interim Chief Diversity Officer Sibby Anderson Thompkins, Vice Chancellor for Institutional Integrity and Risk Management George Battle and Chief of UNC Police David Perry.

“As we struggle to comprehend these events, we share your sadness, grief and frustration, and recognize the pain the recurrence of such senseless acts of violence and racism causes for so many members of our community. We add our voices to those calling for transparency and accountability,” the letter read. “We are committed to fostering an environment whereby the personal rights, lives and dignity of every member of our university community matters.”

University leaders thanked the members of the Campus Safety Commission for their work and urged community members to participate in #YourVoiceMatters, an online forum for sharing that will be available later this week on the University Office for Diversity and Inclusion website.

They also encouraged the University community to take advantage of resources available to students through the Office of the Dean of Students or Counseling and Psychological Services and to employees through the Employee Assistance Program.