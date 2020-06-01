Athletics announces plan for return to campus

Carolina Athletics staff, coaches and student-athletes will begin returning to campus in phases this week, Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham announced on Friday in a message to campus.

“This week, our University published its Carolina Together website detailing the path forward for students, faculty and staff to return to campus for the academic year,” said Cunningham. “We do not yet know how many fans we may be able to welcome to competitions. We are planning for our sports teams to compete — with numerous safety precautions in place.”

The phased return will give Athletics time to clean and sanitize all facilities, educate student-athletes and staff about precautions and expectations, acclimate back to full workouts and test for the COVID-19 virus. Details and updates on the Carolina Athletics Roadmap for Fall 2020 can be found at GoHeels.com.

The timeline for return:

June 1 — Facilities staff members

June 8 — Sports medicine staff

June 12 — Coaching staffs for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball

June 12-July 1 — Football student-athletes, in four separate groups (June 12, 19, 26, 29)

June 15 — Strength and conditioning, equipment and administration staff members

June 22 — Coaching staffs for field hockey, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and cross country

July 6 — Men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes

July 13 — Field hockey, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and cross-country student-athletes

August 3 — Coaches and student-athletes from the remaining teams, and remaining department staff members

All student-athletes from football, men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and cross-country, as well as members of those sports staffs, will be tested for COVID-19 at least twice – once when they arrive and again seven or eight days later. For further safety precautions, team members will be housed together and will be instructed to follow strict guidelines for social distancing and other standards in and outside of all facilities. Testing and safety protocols for the winter and spring teams scheduled to return at the same time as the student body will be evaluated.

Athletics will continue to review individual plans for all facilities, units and 28 sports teams. Face masks, cleaning products and hand sanitizers will be available across all facilities, and everyone will be required to conduct a daily self-health review before coming to work.

“It has been outstanding to watch the way our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community have joined together, even from afar, to teach, learn, mentor and support each other during this time,” said Cunningham. “Let’s continue to help each other stay safe.”