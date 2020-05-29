In the Know

In the Know: Friday, May 29

Important information for your day. 

The Well, Friday, May 29th, 2020
  • Apply before June 1 for the Employee Forum’s Carolina Family Scholarship for children of the University’s permanent employees.   
  • Manning Drive will close to through trafficbetween South Columbia Street and New East Drive beginning at 8 p.m. today through 5 a.m. Monday, June 1, to facilitate the installation of a new pedestrian bridge at the UNC Hospitals Surgical Tower project site.   
  • Check out Campus Recreation’s Heel Fit, a new group training program with free virtual workouts.

 

