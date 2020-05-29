In the Know
In the Know: Friday, May 29
Important information for your day.
- Apply before June 1 for the Employee Forum’s Carolina Family Scholarship for children of the University’s permanent employees.
- Manning Drive will close to through traffic between South Columbia Street and New East Drive beginning at 8 p.m. today through 5 a.m. Monday, June 1, to facilitate the installation of a new pedestrian bridge at the UNC Hospitals Surgical Tower project site.
- Check out Campus Recreation’s Heel Fit, a new group training program with free virtual workouts.