Carolina team receives NSF RAPID grant for first-line viral defense

An interdisciplinary team of Carolina researchers has received funding to explore the critical role of airway mucus in the transmission, infection and spread of COVID-19.

Professors M. Gregory Forest from the mathematics department, Ronit Freeman from the applied physical sciences department and Samuel Lai from the Eshelman School of Pharmacy are developing computational models of the spread of COVID-19 infections in the lungs over time. They are using those models to find different experimental strategies to prevent and mitigate the infection by reinforcing the airway mucus barrier.

Read more about how their research could help curtail the COVID-19 pandemic and future viral outbreaks.