Roadmap for Fall 2020 website launches

The Carolina community has a new online resource for accessing information about the University’s Roadmap for Fall 2020.

Called Carolina Together, the site has targeted information for employees, students and parents on all aspects of University operations for the Fall, including instructional delivery, housing and dining, health and wellness, and transportation and parking.

“We are calling it Carolina Together because we need everyone in our community to work together to make this fall successful and safe for our community,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said in a video message to campus. “The responsible actions of each person are critical for the health of all of us.”

Last week, Guskiewicz announced the Roadmap, a comprehensive plan that outlines the changes to campus operations to respond to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan includes an early start and early end to the fall semester, “community standards” for health and safety, decreased class sizes, and changes to campus transportation, dining and housing operations.

The plan was developed with input from the University’s deans, vice chancellors, students, staff and faculty, including Carolina’s infectious disease and public health experts, as well as state and local public health officials, peer institutions and UNC System leadership. Driven by a series of goals and guiding principles, the site will be continually updated throughout the summer and fall as decisions are made and new information becomes available.

“Visit this site regularly to see important guidance on returning to campus,” Guskiewicz said.