In the Know
In the Know: Wednesday, May 27
Important information for your day.
- Today’s Q&A session for faculty hosted by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research begins at 4 p.m. The office has also provided directions and guidance for the June 1 resumption of research operations at reduced capacity.
- Chapel Hill Transit will begin reduced weekday schedule on June 1.
- Register for the June 2 webinar “Discovering your Leadership and Team Player Styles” offered by Human Resources.
- The Carolina Blood Drive is set for June 2 at the Smith Center. Schedule your appointment to donate or to volunteer.
- Read about Carolina’s preparations for fall semester in The Well’s discussions with University’s leaders from areas such as the workplace, safety, enrollment and athletics.