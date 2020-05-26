In the Know
In the Know: Tuesday, May 26
Important information for your day.
- Manning Drive reopened to traffic this morning after closing over the weekend for the installation of a pedestrian bridge.
- Register for a webinar from the Office of Human Resources on how humor can reduce stress and solve problems, streaming from noon-1 p.m. tomorrow.
- Connect with other members of the Carolina community remotely for drinks and conversation at the Virtual Humanities Happy Hour on Thursday, May 28, from 6-7 p.m. This week’s topic of discussion is “Daycare to Doctorate: COVID’s Impact on Public Education.”