How is COVID-19 affecting health care supplies and staffing?

The Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise is sponsoring weekly online panel discussions on COVID-19-related topics. In a recent edition of Kenan Insights, Center for the Business of Health Faculty Director Brad Staats, Kenan-Flagler Business School professors Jay Swaminathan and Vinayak Deshpande, and Hillman Scholars Program in Nursing Innovation Director Cheryl Jones fielded questions about health care supplies and staffing.

Q. Why did the United States experience such a shortage of personal protective equipment and how can that be prevented in the future?

Deshpande: This is not the first time we have had a shortage of PPE. During the H1N1 pandemic, we had shortages of PPE, and at the time a lot of domestic manufacturers ramped up their manufacturing of PPE. But then, once that was gone, we again started sourcing from other countries. I think we will need to take a hard look at domestic manufacturing capacity and not be completely reliant on global trade to provide all of our sources of supply.

Swaminathan: This will fundamentally shake some of the pillars on which our health care system has been built. One of these has been to run hospitals on very low inventory, just-in-time shoestring kind of resources. That’s one thing that’s going to change in a big way. The other thing is how the public and private enterprises work together for concerns related to public health. When the manufacturer is taking a risk in terms of ramping up production of PPE, an essential good for the economy, should government think of providing subsidies in these cases? The answer is yes, to encourage small-scale manufacturers. But the power is in the large-scale manufacturing, so we want these large companies to triple, quadruple, 10 times their capacities, because that’s really what is going to make it fruitful and make it better help for everybody.

Staats: Having increasingly brittle supply chains and operations are problematic. How can we think about redundant capacity? How can we think about supply relationships that will allow us to be nimble and agile? I think we’ll see a lot more emphasis on agility vs. leanness as we move forward.

Q. What changes in hospital staffing do you see coming out of this pandemic?

Jones: I think agility and flexibility. It’s going to be getting people in the units and the sites where we know patients will be coming in — the emergency room, intensive care and things like that. It’s also going to be having a supply and the availability of people who can come in to work. For example, being able to use contract staff — people who work as needed so you can call in people to work in certain areas. It’s also having a plan in place to be able to train up people as you need to. It’s thinking more broadly about the kinds of people who might be brought in under these kinds of circumstances, such as licensed practical nurses who can be brought in to free up registered nurses to focus on the things they really need to focus on. At a national level, it’s thinking about how to support people being more mobile so we can get people to New York or wherever they are needed. Those are the kinds of things we need as a flexible system.

I think the other thing we’ve seen is the opportunity to ramp up and scale up tele-health. It’s been pretty amazing to see how that has rallied the health workforce and is getting them to think about providing care in different ways other than face to face. I honestly think that’s not a bad thing in some ways. Also think of the innovations that could come to bear because we’re thinking of delivering care in other ways than person to person. I think it really opens up another world for us potentially.

Q. When a vaccine becomes available, how should it be distributed?

Staats: The key question is going to be an allocation one. Initially, the vaccine is going to go to the highest risk populations — frontline medical personnel, folks with comorbidities, the elderly. It’s not going to be flipping a switch, and we’ll all have the vaccine. We’ll have a little bit and then a little bit more as we scale it. These are extraordinarily tricky things to manufacture. Even with full resources behind them, it’s going to be a great deal of work to scale this up to capacity to serve a state, a country and the entire world.