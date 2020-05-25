Best of Focus Carolina Special Edition

This week, we’re bringing you a collection of our recent segments from Focus Carolina Special Edition. We hope you’ll enjoy hearing from our chancellor and these faculty members:

In a two-part interview, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz shared an update on how the University is responding to COVID-19. Carolina is, at its heart, its people, he said, sharing examples of how Carolina delivered on its service mission.

Jon Abramowitz is a professor of clinical psychology in Carolina’s College of Arts & Sciences and an expert in anxiety disorders. He is also the director of the UNC Anxiety Clinic. His research and clinical interests focus on anxiety and related disorders, including obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Jeffrey A. Greene is the McMichael Distinguished Professor and associate dean for academic affairs and director of graduate studies in the UNC School of Education. Greene leverages the science of learning to help people be better critical consumers and producers of information, particularly in online and technology environments.

Kara Hume is a Fellow at the Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute at UNC-Chapel Hill, as well as associate professor in the UNC School of Education. Hume has worked with children and young adults on the autism spectrum for almost 30 years in a variety of capacities, including a home program therapist, teacher, trainer, and consultant.

Dr. Nigel Shaun Matthews is an associate professor in the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and director of telehealth at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry. Under Matthews’ direction and with a team from the school, North Carolinians now have access to virtual dental services during the COVID-19 outbreak, thanks to a new initiative. The school is now offering teledentistry services through a virtual helpline for patients across the state.

