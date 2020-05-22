What’s next: part III

Read What’s next: Parts I & II here

The Well recently checked in with seven University leaders to find out how they are preparing for the next phase of operations. We asked about the information they are gathering and what factors they are taking into consideration as they set priorities and plan for contingencies. This week, we are offering a glimpse at that decision-making process — a process brought into sharper focus yesterday with Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz’s announcement of Carolina’s Roadmap to Fall 2020.

Our series began Wednesday with an overview from Chancellor Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin, followed by yesterday’s installment on enrollment and admissions, curriculum and instruction and athletics. Today, we hear from Becci Menghini on the workplace and George Battle on safety.

Vice Chancellor for Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance Becci Menghini:

We’ve got one of the best epidemiology teams in the world right here at UNC-Chapel Hill. But we also have an outstanding health department here in Orange County, and they work really closely with the experts on campus and with Campus Health Services. If I have been surprised and amazed by anything, it’s how integrated these health agencies and public health organizations are and how free and open they’ve been with their time to help us make the best decisions we can possibly make. They take the service part of the University’s mission seriously.

So we start with the basics — what is our mission, and how do we then structure the workforce to support that? We have learned that some work can be done remotely and be done remarkably well. Maybe it makes sense for us to phase in the transition of employees to campus so that those who need to be on campus can have more space between them and others. For those who need to be on campus, we’re looking at the timelines for bringing people back, spatial requirements, requirements for masks and sanitation and cleaning supplies.

We’re also paying attention to what’s happening in the K-12 systems, to the transportation services and whether people interface with University students or not. We’re trying to think of all those things.

One question a lot of people are asking is, “What happens if I am part of the high-risk category?” We have an accommodation system in place for that. The challenge in this pandemic is, “What happens if I care for someone who is high risk?” We don’t have a system for that yet, but we are working to figure it out.

I see my job as thinking about who the people are behind the workforce at Carolina. I recognize the uncertainty has been hard on people. We wish we could be a little bit more expedient sometimes with the guidance. We’re doing our best to be direct about what’s coming. We want to assure people that when it’s time to come back, that we’re going to be prepared to have them here — that the University is a safe place to work.

Vice Chancellor for Institutional Integrity and Risk Management George E. Battle III:

This situation is unique in that it covers all parts of the University across the board, and the response has resulted from a very collaborative effort. Plans A, B, C, D and E are being planned at the same time. This office has played a central role in trying to facilitate conversations and come up with solutions. My priorities have been to make sure that 1) we have considered all the different parts of the issues; 2) we are not creating any unnecessary risks for our population; and 3) we leave the University in a position where it can operate efficiently and effectively.

Four months ago, this would have been unthinkable, but we’re here, and we’re adapting. We have to build in flexibility knowing that at any time our model could change. A lot of risk management deals with, in the words of former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, the known unknowns, but we’re really into the unknown unknowns. The biggest concern is what don’t we know, what’s lurking around the corner. There’s so much that we’ve learned about the virus, but there’s still a lot that we don’t know.