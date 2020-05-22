In the Know

In the Know: Friday, May 22

The Well, Friday, May 22nd, 2020
  • The University will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day. In the Know will be back on Tuesday. 
  • Manning Drive will close to through traffic between South Columbia Street and New East Drive beginning at 8 p.m. today through 5 a.m. Monday, May 25, to facilitate the installation of a new pedestrian bridge at the UNC Hospitals Surgical Tower project site. 
  • May 31 is the last day to share your thoughts in the Town of Chapel Hill’s survey for its climate action plan 

You May Also Like...

    • Samantha Meltzer-Brody wins 2020 O. Max Gardner Award

      A champion for women’s health, she founded the Perinatal Psychiatry Program in the UNC Center for Women’s Mood Disorders, the nation’s first hospital unit for women who need inpatient treatment.

    • What’s next: part III

      University leaders have been working since early April to prepare for fall semester. In the third of three installments, administrators talk to The Well about safety and the workplace.

    • Trustees receive Roadmap and medical advice

      The chancellor shared details about the University’s plan to reopen in the fall, and Carolina infectious disease experts shared ongoing research into treatments for COVID-19.