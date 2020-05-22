In the Know
In the Know: Friday, May 22
Important information for your day.
- The University will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day. In the Know will be back on Tuesday.
- Manning Drive will close to through traffic between South Columbia Street and New East Drive beginning at 8 p.m. today through 5 a.m. Monday, May 25, to facilitate the installation of a new pedestrian bridge at the UNC Hospitals Surgical Tower project site.
- May 31 is the last day to share your thoughts in the Town of Chapel Hill’s survey for its climate action plan.