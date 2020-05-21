What’s next: part II

Read What’s next: part I here

One of the side effects of COVID-19 has been an overwhelming feeling of uncertainty. Now that Carolina’s first virtual semester has ended and a summer of remote learning has begun, the University community is looking ahead to what’s next.

The Well recently checked in with seven University leaders to ask how they are preparing for the next phase of operations. We asked about the information they are gathering and what factors they are taking into consideration as they set priorities and plan for contingencies.

This week, we are offering a glimpse at that decision-making process. Our series began Wednesday with an overview from Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert A. Blouin. Today’s installment includes Steve Farmer on enrollment and admissions, Terry Rhodes on curriculum and instruction and Bubba Cunningham on sports and student-athletes.

Vice Provost for Enrollment and Undergraduate Admissions Stephen M. Farmer:

The experience at Carolina is so much more than instruction. When students come here, they’re joining a community. We want to continue to foster that kind of experience, and a lot of our planning is focused on helping students connect and stay connected, with one another and with the University.

We still believe we’ll have a great class in the fall, one that will be well prepared and richly diverse. But we do think we’ll see some shifts. Fewer low-income and fewer first-generation college non-resident students said yes to us this year. We think that’s almost entirely a function of the pandemic. Students are probably wanting to stay closer to home, and they’re looking for lower cost options. We are also seeing an unusually strong response from children of alumni; we think they are choosing what’s familiar to them and their families. Some may choose to learn remotely in the fall or postpone their enrollment, if they have that option and that flexibility.

For the high school students applying to Carolina, we are listening to them. Their lives have been upended, and they feel like they’ve lost it all. We are letting them know that we’re not going to forget this year when next year rolls around. We are not going to be able to assess students in quite the same way we did before the pandemic, but we are just as confident of them and their future as we were six months ago.

Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences Terry Rhodes:

Flexibility, compassion and excellence are critically important. We’ve surveyed students and are preparing to survey teaching faculty about their experiences in the spring semester. It’s not just a small group of people making these decisions. We really are reaching out for input, getting feedback, trying to figure out the best way forward for this University. We can look to other institutions for best practices, but one-size-fits-all is not really going to work here.

I have regular meetings with all the College chairs — about 45 of them — every week to discuss contingency planning. In the coming weeks, the senior associate dean for each division, our undergraduate education team and I are going to be meeting with every single department in the College of Arts & Sciences and their constituencies. Before these meetings, we’ve been giving them homework to do about how they envision their courses for the fall working with all the different models — staggered entry, large or small, remote or in-person, synchronous or asynchronous and hybrids.

Excellence in teaching and engagement and working so that everyone feels connected to our Carolina community — that to me is our goal. And to keep momentum going on the IDEAs in Action curriculum, which is still scheduled to be rolled out in fall 2021. We realize this has been challenging for everyone. But we’re going to come out stronger.

Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham:

I’m starting with the University community standards and expectations and applying that to athletics. One difference is that we’re a receipt-based auxiliary enterprise. Tickets, television and donations are basically the three major categories of funding for athletics at UNC-Chapel Hill. We need fall football to fund the operation.

There are also other governing bodies that have ideas about when and how we reopen.

The NCAA is one rule-making body. They tell us how and when we can recruit. They have different standards about the health and well-being of the students. Then there’s the ACC, which has a stronger voice in how the games will be played, when they’ll be played and where they’ll be played.

We have 10 different states represented in the 15 schools in the ACC. And so, we’re navigating through that. What happens if one school in a particular state can’t play? What happens if we have to delay the start of the football season? Is there a minimum number of games we need to play to offer a conference championship?

In terms of the fan experience, we are planning to play with a stadium configuration that would respect the state or county guidelines for social distancing and appropriate health standards. We’re working with multiple architectural firms on what entry looks like, what seating looks like, what concessions look like — hand sanitizing, restrooms, queuing in lines, all those things.

As of now, we’re planning to play football as scheduled on Labor Day weekend. Our department has created a template, and we’ve applied that to every sport. It starts with the staff returning to campus, students returning to campus and spectators returning to campus.

I look forward to the day when our student-athletes can compete. Even if it’s not in front of a full crowd, they’ll be able to continue their educational experience and play the sports that they really enjoy. I think sports are going to rejuvenate people’s spirits — their sense of pride and community.