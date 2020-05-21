Trustees receive Roadmap and medical advice

A new program called Carolina Away will allow up to 1,000 new undergraduates to experience the University as an online community this fall, while students on campus will begin the semester Aug. 10 and finish before Thanksgiving, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced at the May 21 Board of Trustees meeting.

The online program and the compressed academic schedule are part of Carolina’s Roadmap for Fall 2020, announced to more than 4,000 employees in a Wednesday webinar and presented to trustees in their second virtual meeting of the COVID-19 era.

“This fall semester will be like no other in our history. There’s been no playbook for this, but we have an incredible team of campus leaders, faculty and staff who’ve helped pull this together and build this in such a collaborative way. We’re not in a race to be first at this, but we’re actually in a race to be right,” Guskiewicz told trustees.

In his remarks, the chancellor shared more details about the new online program and the University’s plan to reopen in the fall. Key changes for the fall include requirements to wear masks, wash hands, maintain social distancing and other “community standards” to stop the spread of COVID-19; smaller classes, one-way corridors and increased time between classes; and “off ramps” to the plan that will allow leadership to pivot as conditions change. A Carolina Roadmap website will launch next week to provide the latest updates to the plan.

The Carolina Away program is designed especially for the 200-plus international students and other first-year and transfer students who may not be able to attend in person this fall. They will all take digital sections of required courses and choose from online versions of several popular electives.

Heeding the advice of infectious disease experts, leadership decided to compress the academic year to avoid a potential resurgence of the COVID-19 predicted for late fall or early winter. By skipping fall break and ending the year early, the University will eliminate the two most likely times for the virus to spread on campus — the return from fall and Thanksgiving breaks.

Some of those medical experts joined the online trustees’ meeting to talk about the virus and ongoing research for treatments. “We’re working very hard on rescue drugs— the drugs that when given early, will stop the progression of disease. We have at least five candidates that we’re currently working on, and I’m proud to say some of this work will be done on this campus,” said Myron Cohen, associate vice chancellor for global health and medical affairs and director of the Institute for Global Health & Infectious Diseases.

The best known of these candidates is remdesivir, an antiviral drug developed through a partnership between Gilead Sciences and the lab led by Ralph Baric, William R. Kenan Jr. Distinguished Professor in the epidemiology department of the Gillings School of Global Public Health. In recent clinical trials, remdesivir reduced symptoms and speeded the recovery of COVID-19 patients.

Associate professor of medicine Billy Fischer shared a dramatic local example of the drug’s effectiveness with the trustees. “When a 25-year-old pregnant woman, a mother to two other children, comes into the hospital gasping for air and rapidly falling into respiratory failure, we can say to her, ‘You came to the right place. We can take care of you,’” he said. “This woman was discharged two days ago, and both mom and baby are doing fine.”

At the conclusion of the researchers’ remarks, trustee Charles Duckett revealed that he had recovered from a moderate case of COVID-19 himself. “I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud of what Carolina’s capable of doing,” he said.

Board of Trustees Chair Richard Stevens agreed. “It’s incredibly reassuring to know that you and your colleagues are here doing what you’re doing for all of us, and we’re extremely grateful.”

The Board of Trustees meeting began with a rare visit from UNC System Board of Governors Chair Randy Ramsey, who updated the trustees on the search for the president of the system, a position with more than 100 applicants. Ramsey also reported that, in consideration of the pandemic-related economic crisis, the system had reduced its request for legislative funding by $700 million and was freezing tuition and fees for the third year in a row.

In only their second virtual regular meeting, the trustees heard all the presentations usually given only in committee. These included updates on the University’s finances, development and legislative activity. They also unanimously approved three COVID-19-related items:

an update to the parking ordinance that allows for virtual parking permits (registering cars by license plate instead of hanging a tag in the car);

a temporary amendment to trustee policies that would allow faculty a one-year tenure clock extension for COVID-19-related circumstances; and

an extension of the term of current Board of Visitors members for another year instead of naming new members.

In other action, the trustees welcomed new member Reeves Moseley, student body president, and received final updates from Faculty Council Chair Lloyd Kramer and Graduate and Professional Student Federation President Chastan Swain, whose terms are ending.