In the Know: Thursday, May 21
Important information for your day.
- The Office of Human Resources will provide two training sessions via Zoom on the new Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA): one for employees from 2-3 p.m. today, and one for HR representatives and TIM administrators from 10-11 a.m. tomorrow.
- Register for a class on teaching large classes remotely from the Center for Faculty Excellence, streaming from 9-9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.
- In a special edition of Focus Carolina, listen to Associate Professor Steven King talk about creating a virtual classroom for his students.
- For those with children at home looking for a creative activity, the Ackland Art Museum is streaming a “Virtual Art Adventure” on Saturday, May 23, from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Children can learn to make their own “gratitude quilts” with common craft supplies. Registration is limited.