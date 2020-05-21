From the moment Carolina’s Zoom staff meeting commenced on a recent Monday morning, Mack Brown felt a buzz, a sense of anticipation unlike any he’s felt the last two months.

Ever since sports at all levels came to an abrupt halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, questions of when and how they’ll return have circulated. Given the severity of the situation, however, there have been no definitive answers. And that, Brown said, has made the idea of game-planning for Carolina’s first two 2020 opponents, UCF and Auburn, that much harder.

But with the return of NASCAR this weekend and MLB exploring the possibility of opening a shortened season in early July, Brown said there seems to be some optimism that the college football season will begin on time. At least that was the feeling among some of his staff Monday, May 11.

“Here you were trying to work on game plans against Central Florida and Auburn when you didn’t even know if you were going to be playing them,” said Brown during a videoconference with reporters on May 11. “So, I did feel a little buzz this morning in our Zoom staff meeting about, ‘Hey, this may be getting closer here.'”

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean it is.

Throughout his hour-long availability, Brown stressed that the coronavirus remains a threat and that any decisions regarding the resumption of normal activities, let alone sports, shouldn’t be made hastily. The Hall of Fame head coach was just as emphatic that he’ll leave any rulings about the return of college athletics to administrators, politicians and medical experts.

“I’ve stayed in my lane because I know I don’t know and I know I’m not capable of understanding,” Brown said. “I think (Chancellor) Kevin (Guskiewicz) and (Athletic Director) Bubba (Cunningham) are in constant contact with our medical people – who are brilliant – and they will not let our kids play unless they know it’s safe, and I’ve left that completely up to them. I want them to educate me.

“They have not called and asked my opinion on what I think of disease control. So, thank goodness, but I’m leaving that up to them.”

About a month ago, Brown said he was told the goal would be for him and his staff to return to campus by mid-June. His players would then hopefully return in July to prepare for the start of training camp on Aug. 1 and the season opener five weeks later.

Brown said he hasn’t been told that will definitely be the case. But he hasn’t heard that it won’t be, either. So, for now, he’s focusing solely on what he can control.

“I’m planning on us playing Sept. (4) at Central Florida,” Brown said. “And until somebody tells me differently, that’s what I’m planning on because if they move it back … There have been so many different scenario, possibilities and rumors. ‘Don’t play the out-of-conference games. Move them back to October. Start over. Play in the spring.’ All those things. I don’t have any idea how any of that would possibly work. But if that all happens, I’m going to have time to adjust to it. I’m not going to have time if I don’t do anything in preparing for Central Florida.”

Especially with so many other challenges looming.

At 68 years old, Brown said he’s tried not to think too much about being in the age group most affected by the virus. But he and his wife, Sally, have been doing everything possible to keep themselves – and others – safe. That includes wearing a mask when he leaves his house and putting on a glove when he pumps gas. Now, he’s considering how such measures apply to football.

Walking around his Kenan Football Center office, Brown said he started imagining where people would sit if he had, say, six people in there. He’s had similar thoughts about how many people can safely fit into the team meeting room, positional meeting rooms, weight room and elevators. Brown also mentioned the possibilities of a cleaning service being hired to clean the team’s facilities daily and of using an app to take everyone’s temperature.

None of that even accounts for the changes he’ll need to make when it comes to interacting with his players and staff. Some, he said, will be easier to make than others.

“I’m a hugger and a high-fiver, and that’s going to have to change,” Brown said. “I’m going to have to work at that. I can’t imagine our first team meeting with everybody back and everyone has to stay six feet apart. But things have changed.”

Brown’s players have already made several adjustments since leaving campus two months ago. Among them was transitioning to online classes, a move that Brown said the players navigated rather successfully. They’re also continuing to do their best to stay in shape and eat right.

No one – not Brown, not Brian Hess and surely not any of the players – would say the players can manage their weight as well at home as they do at Carolina. But Brown said they’ve inspired him with their effort and perseverance in these uncertain times.

“They have been absolutely incredible,” Brown said. “They’ve been better than I have. … They’ll call me and say, ‘Are you OK? How are you doing, Coach?’ We have one workout and one of them is running in the hallway of his apartment complex because it was stormy and he couldn’t run outside. I see kids who don’t have access to weights putting sand in a backpack or putting books in a backpack and out running.

“It’s really heartwarming. As bad as the virus is, there have been some lessons learned and some incredible stories of accountability and courage and character coming out the other side.”

Brown also recognized his assistant coaches, who have met with players even more frequently than they normally would this time of the year due to the current recruiting dead period.

Specifically, Brown praised them for how creative they’ve been with their meetings. Former Tar Heel defensive back Tre Boston is among the special guests who have spoken to the Carolina defense. Future guests include motivational speaker Jon Gordon, veteran NFL coach Wade Phillips, NFL offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy.

Perhaps their advice will pay off once football-related activities resume on campuses again. As for when that is, Brown is comfortable letting others decide.

“What I’ve learned is I’m a football coach,” Brown said. “I’m not an expert on disease control, I’m not running our country, I’m not a governor. … What I’ve tried to do is stay out of all the speculation and just plan on what I’ve been told a long time ago might be the truth.”